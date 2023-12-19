Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Cormark

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$2.60 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osino Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.
