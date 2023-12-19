Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V) (CVE:OOO) Trading Up 8.7%

Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V) (CVE:OOO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 106,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 186,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V) Stock Up 8.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.93 million and a P/E ratio of -17.86.
About Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V)
Otis Gold Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metals deposits in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Kilgore gold project that includes 614 unpatented federal lode mining claims covering an area of 12,280 acres located in the Clark County, Idaho.
