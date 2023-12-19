Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Pasofino Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Pasofino Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pasofino Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasofino Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.