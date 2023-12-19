PegNet Price Reaches $0.0437 on Exchanges (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $97.41 million and $602.31 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016478 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s genesis date was August 19th, 2019. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.cash. The official message board for PegNet is medium.com/@pegnetcash. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @pegnetnews.

PegNet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PEGNET (CHF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. PEGNET has a current supply of 2,227,955,499.0044 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PEGNET is 0.04343383 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $595.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pegnet.cash.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

