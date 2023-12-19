Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.79 and last traded at $34.72. 95,647 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 22,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Persimmon Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

