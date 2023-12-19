Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Philip Morris International has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Philip Morris International has a dividend payout ratio of 79.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.9%.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average of $94.29. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

