Philip Yea Buys 2,500 Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Philip Yea bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.25) per share, with a total value of £38,050 ($48,121.92).

Mondi Trading Up 1.5 %

Mondi stock traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.28) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,528.50 ($19.33). 4,620,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,567. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,382.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,322.83. Mondi plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,173.59 ($14.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,601 ($20.25). The firm has a market cap of £7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,115.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of €1.60 ($1.74) per share. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,598.54%.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.