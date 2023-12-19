PotCoin (POT) Trading 30.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded down 82.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $8.93 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

