Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Premier alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Premier

Premier Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Premier stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.51. 1,170,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.43 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,009,000 after buying an additional 133,598 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Premier by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,539,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,787,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Premier by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,099,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,380,000 after purchasing an additional 409,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Premier by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,863,000 after buying an additional 347,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.