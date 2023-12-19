Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $5.06 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $5.06 or 0.00011923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $92.30 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prom has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016348 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,417.12 or 0.99997494 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012334 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010754 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003748 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.06776597 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,012,968.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.