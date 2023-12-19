Prometeus Reaches Market Cap of $96.30 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $5.00 or 0.00011832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $96.30 million and $909,674.61 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

