ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.74

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.74 and last traded at $54.60, with a volume of 1603720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.03.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 1,332.2% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 252.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.