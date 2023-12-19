Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.66

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.59, with a volume of 22576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,937,000 after acquiring an additional 121,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 54.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,173,000 after purchasing an additional 376,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Proto Labs by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 266,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

