Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,093. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

