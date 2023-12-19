Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.600-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.15.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.17. 2,165,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,924 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $220,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $219,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.