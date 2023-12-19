Radio Caca Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.52 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $60.22 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,301,566,604 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

