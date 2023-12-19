Radio Caca Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $60.39 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $60.39 million and $6.52 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00026111 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,301,566,604 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

