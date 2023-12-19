Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.39. Approximately 20,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 166,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a "c-" rating to a "d+" rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $723.14 million, a P/E ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.92 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Radware's revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

