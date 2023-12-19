Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $29.61. 528,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,705,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Range Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sagefield Capital LP lifted its position in Range Resources by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 634,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 383,611 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,097.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 36,845 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,845,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

