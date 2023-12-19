ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 77.7% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $66.65 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00166470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009014 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013844 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002322 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

