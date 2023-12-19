ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Shares Down 13.2%

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 145,827 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 61,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

ReGen III Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$34.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.38.

ReGen III Company Profile

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

