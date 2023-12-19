Relay Token (RELAY) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $302.54 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

