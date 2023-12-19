Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.97

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.97 and last traded at $53.97, with a volume of 2286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBCAA

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $78.84 million for the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.374 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Juan Montano sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $255,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,877.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.