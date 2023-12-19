Reviewing EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) & Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF)

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of EPR Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and EPR Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EPR Properties $658.03 million 5.54 $176.23 million $1.93 25.08

Analyst Ratings

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 EPR Properties 1 4 3 0 2.25

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of C$12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 53.21%. EPR Properties has a consensus price target of $47.19, suggesting a potential downside of 2.53%. Given Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A EPR Properties 23.84% 6.78% 2.96%

Summary

EPR Properties beats Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

