Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $38.15 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $38.15 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,429.54 or 0.05698730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 549,487 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 549,640.97144165. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,445.59240491 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $5,056,096.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

