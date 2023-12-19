Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Trading Down 7.7%

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 95,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 115,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Roscan Gold Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roscan Gold Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising ten contiguous gold exploration permits covering an area of approximately 401.8 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

