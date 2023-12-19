Royal Bank of Canada Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$47.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bankshares raised Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bank Financial raised Russel Metals from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.79.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Russel Metals

Russel Metals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of RUS stock traded up C$1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$45.04. The company had a trading volume of 119,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,987. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$27.50 and a 12 month high of C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.08. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 3.9743833 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Russel Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total value of C$62,118.00. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total transaction of C$62,118.00. Also, Director Cynthia Johnston purchased 1,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.