Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Shares Up 40.4%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 40.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

Schibsted ASA Trading Up 40.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93.

About Schibsted ASA

(Get Free Report)

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.