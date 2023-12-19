Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.31. 410,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 470,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 2,189,781 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,788,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,971.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 2,189,781 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,788,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,971.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $437,937.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Scholar Rock by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

