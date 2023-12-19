Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.59

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.59 and last traded at $61.56, with a volume of 47334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.27.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.47.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,011 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,082,000 after purchasing an additional 56,325 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,333,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,595,000 after purchasing an additional 116,487 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,058,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,535,000 after purchasing an additional 148,577 shares during the period.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

