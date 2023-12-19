Séché Environnement (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Séché Environnement Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80.

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement SA engages in the management, recovery, and treatment of waste products for industrial and corporate customers, and local authorities in France and internationally. The company provides industrial and chemical waste recycling; electricity and steam supply based on biogas, solid recovered fuel, or wood; decontamination through management and disinfection of infectious medical waste from hospital, medical, and veterinary activities; industrial maintenance and chemical cleaning; industrial wastewater management; storage services of hazardous and non-hazardous waste; decontamination, dismantling, and rehabilitation of industrial sites; and collection and pre-treatment services of recoverable waste, such as mechanical/ biological sorting, maturing, business waste, solid recovered fuel, and wood.

