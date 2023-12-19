Seele-N (SEELE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $438,929.99

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. Seele-N has a market cap of $438,929.99 and $127.06 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 95.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016307 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,426.25 or 1.00055713 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012219 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010625 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0000193 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,659.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.