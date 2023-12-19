Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Shares of Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 82,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 23,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Silver Range Resources Stock Up 33.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.08.

About Silver Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.