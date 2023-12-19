SingularityNET Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $319.50 million and approximately $49.69 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016452 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,204.42 or 1.00047072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012411 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011028 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,517,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,517,977.35214 with 1,249,801,993.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.31950172 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $47,237,439.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

