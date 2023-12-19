Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.26 Million

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a total market cap of $75.26 million and approximately $18,205.41 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016828 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City Profile

Smart Block Chain City launched on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sbcc%5Fofficial)[Github](https://github.com/SBCC-World)[Medium](https://medium.com/@sbccblokchain)”

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

