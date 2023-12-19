Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $180.18

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $180.18 and last traded at $180.18, with a volume of 1085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.00.

Soitec Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

