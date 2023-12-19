Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS) Director Daniel Earle Buys 10,000 Shares

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Earle purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00.

Solaris Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TSE:SLS traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.15. The company had a trading volume of 222,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,343. The company has a market capitalization of C$614.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$3.98 and a one year high of C$7.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price objective on shares of Solaris Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

