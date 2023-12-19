SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.81

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.81 and last traded at $38.79, with a volume of 15567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

