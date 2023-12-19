Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $765-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.05 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Steelcase from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Steelcase

Steelcase Stock Performance

NYSE SCS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. 2,490,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,100. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.17 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Steelcase by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Steelcase by 67.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 16.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.