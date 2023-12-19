Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.190-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.0 million-$790.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.1 million. Steelcase also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steelcase from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday.

Get Steelcase alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SCS

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of Steelcase stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. 2,483,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,235. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.17 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.