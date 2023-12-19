Storj (STORJ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $120.02 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Storj token can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002470 BTC on exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $412.38 million and $120.02 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Storj has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016596 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Storj’s launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,595,939 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to securely and privately store their data on a distributed network of nodes. The platform uses blockchain technology and cryptographic protocols to ensure that user data remains secure and immutable. Storj was created by a team of developers led by Shawn Wilkinson, and the Storj token, or STORJ, is used to pay for storage and bandwidth on the network and incentivize node operators to provide storage and bandwidth. Overall, Storj provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud storage services while allowing users to retain ownership and control of their data.”

