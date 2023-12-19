Strike (STRK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.94 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. Strike has a market capitalization of $55.89 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.08 or 0.00030630 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016478 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,272,190 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

