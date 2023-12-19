Substratum Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $1.65 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024056 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

