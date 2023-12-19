Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Set at C$73.00 by Desjardins

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) has been given a C$73.00 price target by investment analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.31.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded up C$0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$68.74. The stock had a trading volume of 580,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 56.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.13. The stock has a market cap of C$40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$60.01 and a 1-year high of C$70.82.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7033493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. In related news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

