Symrise (ETR:SY1) Trading Down 0.1%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €98.84 ($107.43) and last traded at €99.30 ($107.93). 245,805 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €99.44 ($108.09).

Symrise Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €98.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €95.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.53.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

