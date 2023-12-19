Syscoin (SYS) Market Capitalization Achieves $91.86 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $91.86 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,441.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.49 or 0.00531300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00113194 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00020778 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 738,478,764 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

