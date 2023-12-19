The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.20

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.20 and last traded at $114.09, with a volume of 40838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.30%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in The Ensign Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,481,000 after buying an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,371,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

