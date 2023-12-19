theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Trading Down 5.7%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. 8,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 79,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

theglobe.com Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

About theglobe.com

(Get Free Report)

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. theglobe.com, inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for theglobe.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for theglobe.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.