Theta Fuel Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $282.21 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00094761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,386,642,278 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

