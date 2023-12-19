Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $237.49 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $237.49 million and approximately $16.97 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016509 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,227.26 or 1.00078849 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012383 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010834 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,526,720,449.26697 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02410935 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $12,814,228.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

